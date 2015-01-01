Abstract

Fire disaster is one of the most common hazards that threaten public safety and social development: how to improve the fire escape and rescue capacity remains a huge challenge. Here, a 3D honeycomb-structured woven fabric triboelectric nanogenerator (F-TENG) based on a flame-retardant wrapping yarn is developed. The wrapping yarn is fabricated through a continuous hollow spindle fancy twister technology, which is compatible with traditional textile production processes. The resulting 3D F-TENG can be used in smart carpets as a self-powered escape and rescue system that can precisely locate the survivor position and point out the escape route to timely assist victim search and rescuing. As interior decoration, the unique design of the honeycomb weaving structure endows the F-TENG fabric with an excellent noise-reduction ability. In addition, combining with its good machine washability, air permeability, flame-retardency, durability, and repeatability features, the 3D F-TENG may have great potential applications in fire rescue and wearable sensors as well as smart home decoration.

Language: en