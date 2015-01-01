|
Shin J, Lim N, Roh S. Ann. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; 32: e28.
32802344 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Glyphosate and glufosinate use widely used as herbicide ingredients. There have been several reported cases of chemical burns caused by dermal exposure to glyphosate-containing herbicide, and patients in these cases were discharged without fatal complications. There were no cases of severe symptoms due to non-oral exposure of glufosinate-containing herbicides. Here, we report a case of fatality accompanied with severe chemical burns in an 81-year-old man who did not wash his skin for more than 48 hours after dermal exposure to herbicide containing glyphosate and glufosinate with surfactant (HGlyGluS).
Chemical burns; Dermal exposure; Farmer; Glufosinate; Glyphosate; Herbicide