SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kobulsky JM, Wildfeuer R, Yoon S, Cage J. Child Maltreat. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1077559520950828

PMID

32799669

Abstract

This study examines distinguishing characteristics of father-perpetrated maltreatment and disparities in Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation outcomes based on perpetrator gender and race. A sample of children (N = 2,017) reported to CPS for maltreatment attributed to their mother and/or father was drawn from the second National Survey of Child and Adolescent Well-being (NSCAW II). Measures included perpetrator(s) relationship to the child (mother alone, father alone, mother and father) and race (Black, White, Other), caseworker-reported maltreatment characteristics and co-occurring risk factors, and CPS investigation outcomes (services, substantiation, out-of-home placement, criminal investigation, and criminal charges). Bivariate analyses revealed no clear pattern of higher risk for maltreatment involving fathers. In regression, father-alone perpetration predicted less out-of-home placement but more criminal investigations and charges. A significant interaction indicated the greatest risk for criminal charges when a Black father co-perpetrated maltreatment with mother.

FINDINGS imply needs for anti-bias training, specialized services for fathers, and coordinated diversion between child welfare and criminal justice systems.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; child protective services system; gender disparities; intersectionality; maltreatment characteristics; race disparities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print