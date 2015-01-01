Abstract

BACKGROUND: Persons with multiple sclerosis are often at higher risk for falling, but clinical disability scales and fall risk questionnaires are subjective and don't provide specific feedback about why an individual is unstable. The purpose of this study was to determine how relationships between trunk and foot acceleration variability relate to physiological impairments, clinical disability scales, and mobility questionnaires in persons with multiple sclerosis.



METHODS: 15 fallers and 25 non-fallers with multiple sclerosis walked on a treadmill at normal walking speed while trunk and foot accelerations were recorded with wireless accelerometers and variability measures were extracted and used to calculate the gait stability index metrics as a ratio of trunk acceleration variability divided foot acceleration variability. Subjects' sensorimotor delays and lower extremity vibration sensitivity were tested. Subjects also completed clinical disability scales (Guy's Neurological Disability Scale and Patient Reported Expanded Disability Status Scale) and mobility questionnaires (Falls Efficacy Scale, Activities Balance Confidence Scale, 12 Item Multiple Sclerosis Walk Scale).



FINDINGS: Multiple gait stability index metrics were significantly correlated with clinical measures of disability and mobility in multiple sclerosis subjects (r = 0.354-0.528), but no correlations were found for sensorimotor delays or lower extremity sensation. Multiple gait stability indices performed at least as well as clinical questionnaires for separating fallers from non-fallers.



INTERPRETATION: The gait stability indices can potentially be used outside of a laboratory setting to measure walking characteristics related to fall history and disability level in people with multiple sclerosis.

