Isobel S, McCloughen A, Goodyear M, Foster K. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32804293
Intergenerational trauma is a discrete form of trauma which occurs when traumatic effects are passed across generations without exposure to the original event. This qualitative study aimed to explore how psychiatrists understand intergenerational trauma in respect to their practice, for the purposes of identifying interventions for addressing intergenerational trauma in public mental health services.
Prevention; Psychiatry; Traumatic stress; Intergenerational trauma; Relational trauma; Transgenerational trauma