Abstract

The use of modern technology has inadvertently created newer platforms for intimate partner victimization to take place. The present study investigated (1) whether psychological, sexual, and stalking cyber intimate partner victimization (cyber IPV) types were uniquely associated with alcohol use, and (2) whether there was additive effect of cyber IPV types on alcohol use, after controlling for histories of childhood maltreatment types and face-to-face intimate partner victimization among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) emerging adults. Participants were 277 self-identifying LGB individuals in the age range of 18-29 years (M = 25.39, SD = 2.77; 16.6% lesbian, 25.6% gay, 43% bisexual women). Participants completed an online questionnaire assessing cyber IPV types, namely, psychological, sexual, and stalking, five forms of childhood maltreatment, face-to-face IPV types (i.e., physical, psychological, and sexual), and alcohol use.



FINDINGS indicated that 29.2% (n = 81) endorsed all three types of cyber IPV. Hierarchical regression analysis showed that only sexual cyber IPV was uniquely associated with alcohol use. In support of the cumulative risk hypothesis, those with exposure to three types of cyber IPV were more likely to have greater alcohol use compared to those with exposure to any one type of cyber IPV.



FINDINGS indicate that cyber IPV can lead to behavioral health challenges, such as an increase in alcohol use among LGB emerging adults.



FINDINGS call for interventions focusing on generating awareness regarding the ill effects of cyber IPV and for mental health professionals to develop treatment programs to aid in the well-being of the victim.

