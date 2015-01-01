|
Trujillo O, Cantu JI, Charak R. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
32799548
The use of modern technology has inadvertently created newer platforms for intimate partner victimization to take place. The present study investigated (1) whether psychological, sexual, and stalking cyber intimate partner victimization (cyber IPV) types were uniquely associated with alcohol use, and (2) whether there was additive effect of cyber IPV types on alcohol use, after controlling for histories of childhood maltreatment types and face-to-face intimate partner victimization among lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) emerging adults. Participants were 277 self-identifying LGB individuals in the age range of 18-29 years (M = 25.39, SD = 2.77; 16.6% lesbian, 25.6% gay, 43% bisexual women). Participants completed an online questionnaire assessing cyber IPV types, namely, psychological, sexual, and stalking, five forms of childhood maltreatment, face-to-face IPV types (i.e., physical, psychological, and sexual), and alcohol use.
alcohol use; emerging adult; additive effect; cyber IPV; sexual minority