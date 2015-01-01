|
Ding DD, Balkrishnan R, Diaby V. Expert Rev. Pharmacoecon. Outcomes Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Expert Reviews)
32799573
INTRODUCTION: The opioid epidemic has resulted in the deaths of millions of Americans and was declared a public health emergency in 2017. In response, many states have enacted policies and analyzed various interventions for harm reduction and overdose prevention, which have embraced limited success. With more states legalizing medical marijuana, another intervention of interest in pain management, much research has since focused on the potential for medical marijuana laws (MMLs) to curb the opioid epidemic. Nonetheless, marijuana legalization and its use for medical purposes has been a polarizing debate from ethical, social, and clinical perspectives.
pain management; Health policy; prescription opioids; cannabis as medicine; medical cannabis; medical marijuana; medical marijuana laws; opioid epidemic