Citation
Willcox-Pidgeon SM, Franklin RC, Devine S, Leggat PA, Scarr J. Health Promot. J. Austr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Australian Health Promotion Association, Publisher CAIRO Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32803829
Abstract
ISSUE ADDRESSED: Drowning is a global public health challenge with a need to ensure equity to drowning prevention information and interventions. In Australia, people born overseas are identified as being at greater risk of drowning. This paper presents findings from a community-based qualitative evaluation of swimming and water safety (SWS) programs delivered to adults from migrant backgrounds in Sydney, Australia.
Language: en
Keywords
health literacy; program evaluation; culturally and linguistically diverse people; health equity