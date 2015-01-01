Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Drowning is a global public health challenge with a need to ensure equity to drowning prevention information and interventions. In Australia, people born overseas are identified as being at greater risk of drowning. This paper presents findings from a community-based qualitative evaluation of swimming and water safety (SWS) programs delivered to adults from migrant backgrounds in Sydney, Australia.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted in November-December 2019 among 35 female participants of SWS programs targeted to adult migrants. While offered to all SWS program participants, no males took part in the study. Focus groups and interviews were recorded, transcribed and thematically analysed using a deductive approach. The domains of enquiry were guided by the Health Belief Model and the Theory of Planned Behaviour



RESULTS: Study participants were ≥25 years, first generation, and most had lived in Australia for ≥10 years. Most were non-swimmers and were fearful of water prior to the program. Key themes were: direct SWS program outcomes, health and well-being; enablers and barriers to participation including: motivation, a program coordinator, fear, settlement priorities and settlement priorities.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that in order to increase SWS participation among migrant communities, the broader determinants of health need to be considered. Culturally appropriate strategies are required to enable both men and women equal opportunities to access SWS programs.



SO WHAT: SWS programs provide multiple benefits for adult migrants; however, the impact on reducing inequities is limited, with broader multi-strategic health promotion approaches and policies required for inclusion and sustainability.

