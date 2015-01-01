Abstract

NSAIDs are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, thus, they will provide analgesic, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, antiplatelet effects. Severe poisoning and death because of acute intoxication can occur by ingestions of more than 400 mg/kg. This cross-sectional retrospective study was carried out in on all patients referred to Loghman Hakim Hospital from 2011 to 2016. Grouping of our patients was based on the amount of NSAID ingestion, Type of NSAID, patient's conscious level according to Reed Scaling criteria, suicide attempt, and gender. Data were analyzed using the SPSS software. A P-value of 0.05 or less was considered to be statistically significant. The period prevalence of NSAID poisoning was 0.14% and the incidence was 3.816/100,000/year. The uppermost number of poisoning were seen in 2012 (20.96%). Mean age was 23.75 ± 9.76 years and most of the intoxications were seen in females (66.37%). Of the patients, 140 (61.13%) had ingested less than 200 mg/kg, and 9.17% committed suicide having a mortality rate of 0.43%. The most common NSAIDs that had been used were Ibuprofen (73.79%). Of patients, 83.4% underwent through common complications of NSAID poisoning. We find significant relationship between the type of NSAID and higher sodium, BUN, ALT, ALP, CPK levels in men, and higher LDH level in women. Besides, we found substantial correlation between using short-acting NSAIDs and female gender, suicide action, arrival to the hospital less than 12 h, amounts under 200 mg/kg, hospitalization longer than 12 h, and presentation of loss of consciousness.

Language: en