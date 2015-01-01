|
Plouffe RA, Wilson CA, Saklofske DH. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32799706
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major international public health concern that poses significant mental and physical health risks for affected individuals. To improve prevention efforts, it is imperative that researchers and government bodies understand risk factors for IPV. One such risk factor concerns the extent to which violence is intergenerational, such that exposure to violence predisposes individuals to engage in violence toward intimate partners. The purpose of this research is to assess childhood exposure to violence as a risk factor for perpetration of IPV in adulthood, and to evaluate the Dark Tetrad personality traits as mediators in this relationship. We recruited 153 men and 246 women (age range = 18-73, Mage = 33.50, SDage = 10.26) through Amazon's Mechanical Turk to complete a series of questionnaires and an open-ended IPV perpetration assessment.
domestic violence; violence exposure; children exposed to domestic violence; intergenerational transmission of trauma; predicting domestic violence