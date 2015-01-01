Abstract

Religion has long been recognized as a powerful tool capable of shaping the lives of people in many societies. In this study, we draw insights from discursive psychology to explore the influence of religious beliefs and practices on the perpetration of husband-to-wife abuse and the entrapment of victims in Ghana. Semi-structured focus group discussions and in-depth individual interviews were conducted with 40 participants, comprising 16 (60%) perpetrators (men), 16 (60%) victims (women), and eight (20%) key informants from rural and urban Ghana. Participants' discursive accounts suggest that both perpetrators and victims invoke religious instructions on gender norms to legitimize male authority over women in marriage. While perpetrators construct husbands' conjugal authority over their wives in terms of prescriptive religious norms, victims construct their entrapment in abusive relationships in terms of proscriptive theology of divorce in the bible. The double-edged role of religion in providing both motivational and inhibitory support for wife abusers is also discussed.

