Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Effectiveness of evidence-based psychotherapy (EBP) for PTSD can vary based on gender and trauma type, with poorer outcomes for men and sexual traumas. Among veterans receiving EBPs for PTSD, the effects of the interaction between gender and military sexual trauma (MST) on treatment outcome are unclear. This study examined how gender and MST impact PTSD symptoms following cognitive processing therapy (CPT) and prolonged exposure (PE).



METHOD: We conducted a national, retrospective cohort study of all post 9/11 veterans who had a PTSD diagnosis from 10/2001-9/2017 at VHA facilities and >1 psychotherapy visit. Inclusion criteria included completion of ≥8 CPT/PE sessions and pre- and post-treatment PCL (N = 9711). Mixed-effects linear regression models were conducted, separately by treatment, to examine associations between changes in PTSD symptoms and gender, MST, and their interactions with time.



RESULTS: For both treatments, there were no significant differences in pre-treatment PCL by gender or MST, and PCL decreased significantly over time. In adjusted models, only the gender by time interaction on pre-to-post-CPT change was significant (p < .001); the decrease in women's PCL was 2.67 points greater, compared to men.



CONCLUSIONS: Women veterans demonstrated greater reductions in PTSD symptoms from CPT. There were no differences by gender for PE, suggesting men and women veterans benefit similarly.



RESULTS suggest outcomes may be impacted by gender socialization when utilizing certain cognitive behavioral techniques. MST, regardless of gender, did not impact PTSD outcomes for either treatment. Both CPT and PE may thus be effective for veterans irrespective of MST history.

