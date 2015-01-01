|
Boness CL, Sher KJ. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(4): 401-404.
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
32800075
OBJECTIVE: To accurately identify substance use disorders, we must be confident of our ability to define and measure the construct itself. To date, research has demonstrated that the ways in which substance use disorder criteria are operationalized or assessed can significantly affect the information we obtain from these diagnoses. For example, differing operationalizations of the same construct, such as impaired control over substance use, can result in markedly different estimates of prevalence. This points to the need for approaches that aim to improve the validity of diagnostic assessments during the measure development phase.
