Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We assessed overdose mortality by opioid types involved as well as interrelationships between nonmedical use of prescription opioids (NUPO) and heroin and injection drug use (IDU) among adolescents.



METHOD: We examined 2010 and 2016 overdose data by drug type for decedents in the United States ages 15-19 years from the Multiple Cause of Death Files. We also analyzed data from the 2017 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a nationally representative survey of high school students. We assessed lifetime NUPO and calculated heroin use and IDU by frequency of lifetime NUPO. Adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs) were generated, and linear contrast analysis determined dose-response relationships between frequency of lifetime NUPO and the two outcomes.



RESULTS: The percentage of deaths involving prescription opioids that also involved illicit opioids such as heroin or fentanyl was 5.5% in 2010 and 25.0% in 2016. We observed a positive dose-response relationship with frequency of lifetime NUPO; aPRs were highest for 20 or more times of NUPO and heroin use (aPR = 49.49, 95% CI [33.39, 73.34]) and IDU (aPR = 44.37, 95% CI [23.16, 84.99]). However, aPRs for heroin and IDU were high even among those reporting just one or two occasions of NUPO (aPRs = 9.25, 95% CI [5.90, 14.49] and 6.63, 95% CI [3.99, 11.02], respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Adolescent prescription opioid overdose deaths now frequently involve illicit opioids. Heroin use and IDU are higher among students reporting even a few instances of NUPO, indicating that students with any NUPO are an important risk group. Clinical, community, and school-based efforts can address NUPO, noting these associations.

Language: en