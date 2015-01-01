Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We create an expandable combat wound classification coding system and a stratified standardized combat wound injury spectrum to support triage according to the treatment echelon and to provide the basis for the rapid and efficient classification of combat casualties. The coding system simultaneously assists in identifying injuries with a high incidence of fatality that require emergency treatment, and provides a framework for the triage of combat wounds in mass casualty situations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The three-tiered treatment echelon consisting of battlefield on-site first aid, emergency treatment, and early treatment was used to design an expanded combat wound classification coding system according to the differential needs of combat wound treatment. The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) index was used as the key indicator for injury spectrum ranking and was applied to select the key anatomical structures that require the highest priority treatment in the three treatment echelons. The combat wound classification codes were based on the results of consultations with selected experts and results from the HHI index calculations. The use of the classification codes at the battlefield on-site first aid stage and emergency treatment stage was evaluated in exercises to test and compare the effectiveness of the classification codes against current classification systems.



RESULTS: We obtained exhaustive combinations from the vast number of combat wound factors in combat wound classification codes, constructed injury spectrum frameworks within the different treatment echelons, and identified injuries with a high-incidence of fatality in each of the treatment echelons. Compared with traditional methods, the time spent on coding was reduced and classification accuracy was improved when using the new classification codes, which led to improved efficiency of classification and a reduced workload for hospital staff.



CONCLUSIONS: The combat wound classification codes that were established through the HHI index and expert consultations achieved good results in terms of having higher classification speed and accuracy than traditional methods. This means they could be used to identify injuries with a high-incidence of fatality and provide guidance to improve the efficiency of treatment among all treatment echelons in the army.

