Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against women is a significant public health problem and primary care workers (PCWs) have a crucial role in managing violence against women. However, though intimate partner violence (IPV) is frequently seen in primary care, most cases remain unreported.



AIMS: This study aims to investigate family physicians' (FPs') and co-working midwifes/nurses' (M/Ns') explanations about their responses to women disclosing IPV and the reasons for their actions.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional survey via a face-to-face administered questionnaire interview involving 266 PCWs in a selected area in Turkey. We questioned the reasoning behind inappropriate responses such as not examining the patient and document findings, not recording a code of violence, and not notifying the police in the case of a disclosure of IPV.



RESULTS: We surveyed 129 FPs and 137 M/Ns. We found that the disclosure of IPV in primary care is very high, but more than one-third of physicians and half of M/Ns respond inappropriately. Reasons for inappropriate response varied. The majority believed that the victim would continue to live with her batterer, making any report ineffective. Some expressed concern for the women's and their own personal safety, citing an increase in assault cases by perpetrators in the last few years. Many indicated a lack of knowledge about management of violence cases.



CONCLUSION: Multiple barriers challenge PCWs in helping abused women. Common behaviours, safety concerns, and a lack of knowledge seem to be the major barriers to responding appropriately to IPV. To address this issue appropriately, protective measures for both parties - PCWs and violence victims - need to be enacted and a supportive constitutional and societal organization is required. Screening and identification should lead to interventions that benefit the victims rather than harming them.

Language: en