Abstract

This qualitative study investigated understandings of spousal violence among 17 South Asian men residing in Alberta, Canada using focus groups. Thematic analysis revealed men's ignorance about sexual coercion as a form of abuse, although they had a solid understanding of physical and financial abuse. The men identified novel forms of emotional torture, as well as two types of transnational abuses that occur in their communities which have not emerged from previous studies: framing wives for false crimes across international borders and forced participation in family chain migration. Implications for violence prevention, assessment, intervention, and transnational law enforcement are discussed.

