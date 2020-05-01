Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rock climbing and mountaineering may result in injury requiring hospital admission. Readmission frequency after climbing-related injury is unknown. The aim of this study was to assess readmission frequency, morbidity, and mortality after admission for climbing-related injury.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis of the 2012 to 2014 national readmission database, a nationally representative sample of all hospitalized patients. Rock climbing, mountain climbing, and wall climbing injuries were identified using International Classification of Diseases-Ninth Revision-Clinical Modification codes (E004.0). Outcomes evaluated included readmission frequency, morbidity, mortality, inpatient admission, and costs. Adjusted analyses accounting for survey methodology were performed. Data are presented as mean±SD.



RESULTS: A weighted-estimate 1324 inpatient admissions were associated with a climbing-related injury. Most patients were aged 18 to 44 y (64%), and 68% (n=896) were male. Isolated extremity injures were more common than other injuries (49%, n=645). Sixty-five percent (n=856) underwent a major operative procedure. Less than 1% of all climbing-related visits resulted in death. Within 6 mo of the index hospitalization, 2% (n=23) of the patients had at least 1 readmission, with a time to readmission of 9.9±6.6 (95% CI 4.5-15.4) d. Only female sex was associated with increased odds of readmission (odds ratio=5.5; 95% CI 1.5-20.1; P=0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: There is a very low frequency of readmissions after being admitted to the hospital for climbing-related injury. A considerable opportunity to describe the long-term burden of climbing-related injury exists, and further research should be done to assess injury burden treated in the outpatient setting.

