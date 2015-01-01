Abstract

Cyanoacrylate is an acrylic resin that is used as an adhesive in acrylic nail glues and various other strong, rapidly acting adhesives, such as "Dermabond" and "Super Glue." This adhesive is very effective in a variety of settings; however, when cyanoacrylate comes into contact with cotton fibers, an exothermic reaction occurs that is severe enough to cause a full-thickness burn to the underlying skin. Full-thickness burns requiring excision and skin grafting can be psychologically devastating for patients, especially the pediatric population and their parents, who may believe they are to blame for their child's burn. We present the case of a 2-year-old boy who developed a full-thickness burn after spilling acrylic nail glue onto his cotton shirt. Fortunately, his burn was small enough that excision with primary closure was able to be performed. However, he unfortunately developed hypertrophic scarring postoperatively. Owing to the widespread use of cyanoacrylate adhesives in the general population, it is important to spread awareness of the potential dangers associated with these adhesives to prevent potential physical and psychological injuries related to improper use of these adhesives.

