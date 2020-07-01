Abstract

On December 31, 2019, a new infectious respiratory disease (subsequently referred to as coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]) was reported to the World Health Organization [1]. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, many countries have taken exceptional health measures (e.g., physical distancing and containment) to reduce transmission of the disease. In France, the government imposed a nationwide lockdown period from March 16 to May 11, 2020. The entire French population was instructed to stay at home as much as possible and to avoid nonessential travel. Childcare centers and schools were closed, out-of-school activities were no longer possible, and thus children had to spend more time at home.



Social isolation is known to be a risk factor for child abuse [2], [3]. Researchers have found that all types of child abuse become more frequent during school holidays, summer breaks, and natural disasters (disease outbreaks, hurricanes, etc.) [2]. Women in an abusive relationship and their children are more likely to be exposed to domestic violence and abuse when family members spend more time in close contact with each other and when families have to cope with additional stress, financial problems, and/or unemployment [4].



We collected data on 31 children (under the age of 18) at risk of abuse who were admitted to the emergency department and pediatric wards at Amiens university hospital (Amiens, France) during the French lockdown period. There were 16 supervision orders and 10 interim care orders, and seven children were subsequently placed in foster care. The local Child Welfare Office (Cellule de Recueil des Informations Préoccupantes) recorded a significant year-on-year decrease in the number of supervision orders. During the months of March, April, and May 2020, schools (the main source of orders) prompted only 24 orders, compared with 136 for the same period in 2019. Similarly, the state prosecution service issued a total of 45 supervision orders for the March-May period in 2020, versus 136 for the same period in 2019. The national child abuse helpline submitted 39 requests for supervision orders to the Child Welfare Office during March-May 2020, versus 42 for the same period in 2019.



It is known that emergencies and natural disasters increase the risk of child abuse because they weaken child protection services and disrupt preventative measures...

