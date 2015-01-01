|
Mgbako O, Benoit E, Iyengar NS, Kuhner C, Brinker D, Duncan DT. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1247.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32807117
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Black men who have sex with men (MSM) are disproportionately affected by HIV compared to almost every other demographic group in the country and have worse outcomes along the care continuum. Diagnosis is a critical juncture. This study aims to explore the impact and meaning of an HIV diagnosis for Black MSM, and how this has changed over time, both for the individual's experience living with HIV as well as for Black MSM in general.
Language: en
Trauma; African-American; HIV; MSM; Black