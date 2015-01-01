Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and short-term impact of a brief opioid overdose prevention and mitigation training administered to detained youth at risk for witnessing an overdose.



METHODS: Adolescents seen in the medical clinic in a youth detention center were screened to determine risk for witnessing an overdose. Eligible adolescents completed a pretraining assessment that included opioid witnessing experiences and knowledge of and attitudes toward opioid overdose prevention. Participants completed a one-on-one overdose first aid training, received a naloxone (Narcan) kit at release, and completed a posttraining assessment of knowledge and attitudes. At 1 month and 3 months postrelease, participants completed telephone interviews to report satisfaction and application of training concepts.



RESULTS: A total of 39 adolescent residents participated in this pilot study. Rates of recruitment and retention, as well as high rates of witnessing opioid use and overdose, indicate that opioid overdose prevention interventions are warranted with this population. There were significant changes in knowledge, confidence, and readiness to intervene in an opioid overdose from pre- to posttraining. At follow-up, the majority of participants still possessed their naloxone, and all reported sharing information from the training with others and having a plan if they witnessed an overdose. One participant reported completion of an overdose reversal.



IMPLICATIONS: Opioid overdose prevention training with detained youth is feasible and shows promising impacts on knowledge and application, meriting the need for future research.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en