Abstract

The signs and symptoms of concussion may not always be clear so the Military Acute Concussion Evaluation (MACE) tool was created to help deployed medics and corpsmen identify concussions, particularly in deployed settings. Since 2008 the MACE has been updated multiple times, but each new version of the tool is more complex and takes longer to complete. The objective of this study was to assess the usability, utility and perceived confidence among military healthcare providers for the latest version, MACE 2. Therefore, a semi-structured interview, including Likert-scale and open ended questions, was conducted among military healthcare providers at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in order to assess the usability, utility and perceived confidence of the MACE 2. All of the providers had completed a training course on the MACE 2, and had used it for at least 3 months in their clinics. A total of 28 participants were recruited, including 22 medics, 2 physicians, 3 nurses and one physician assistant. Average scores of usability, utility, and confidence were 5.7, 6.6, and 6.3, respectively, with 7 being the most positive score and thus indicating positive assessments in all categories. The open ended questions revealed high usability and confidence, and the desire for additional training on the tool. In conclusion, despite the increased complexity and duration of the MACE 2 compared to the previous version of this tool, military providers and army medics found the new MACE 2 very useable and had a high degree of confidence in its performance.

