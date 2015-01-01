Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a heterogeneous brain injury which represents one of the leading causes of mortality and disability worldwide. Rodent TBI models are helpful to examine the cellular and molecular mechanisms after injury. Controlled cortical impact (CCI) is one of the most commonly used TBI models in rats and mice, based on its consistency of injury and ease of implementation. Here, we describe a CCI protocol to induce a moderate contusion to the somatosensory motor cortex. We provide additional protocols for monitoring animals after CCI induction.

