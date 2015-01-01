SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fournier ML, Clément T, Aussudre J, Plesnila N, Obenaus A, Badaut J. Methods Mol. Biol. 2021; 2193: 49-65.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/978-1-0716-0845-6_6

PMID

32808258

Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a heterogeneous brain injury which represents one of the leading causes of mortality and disability worldwide. Rodent TBI models are helpful to examine the cellular and molecular mechanisms after injury. Controlled cortical impact (CCI) is one of the most commonly used TBI models in rats and mice, based on its consistency of injury and ease of implementation. Here, we describe a CCI protocol to induce a moderate contusion to the somatosensory motor cortex. We provide additional protocols for monitoring animals after CCI induction.


Language: en

Keywords

Behavior; Pediatric; Traumatic brain injury; MRI; Immunohistochemistry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print