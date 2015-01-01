Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the relative prevalence of individual diagnoses in children and adolescents presenting with dizziness and/or imbalance, and to assess the proportion of patients assigned multiple contributing diagnoses.



STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed our internal database of all patients seen at our pediatric vestibular program between January 2012 and March 2019 to determine the incidence of common diagnoses and groups of diagnoses for patients ages 21 or younger.



RESULTS: One thousand twenty-one patients were included with a mean age of 12.5 ± 4.9 years (range: 9 months-21 years). Of this total, 624 patients were female and 397 were male. Common diagnoses included vestibular migraine (VM; 35.0%), benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV; 21.6%), primary dysautonomia (15.7%), anxiety disorder (13.5%), and persistent postural perceptual dizziness (PPPD; 11.2%). A high proportion of patients (44.4%) received multiple contributing diagnoses. VM was frequently diagnosed with BPPV or PPPD, and 22 patients were diagnosed with all three concurrently.



CONCLUSION: The causes of dizziness and imbalance in the pediatric population are diverse, and many patients have multiple diagnoses that are often interrelated. It is important that providers recognize that the causes of vestibular symptoms in children and adolescents may be multifactorial and may span across multiple specialties.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 4 Laryngoscope, 2020.

