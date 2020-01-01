|
Citation
|
Gong J, Singer Y, Cleland H, Wood F, Cameron P, Tracy LM, Gabbe BJ. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32811694
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2009, the Burns Registry of Australia and New Zealand (BRANZ) published a set of clinical quality indicators (QIs) to monitor performance, improve quality of care, and inform and change policy. With several years of data collected since the initial development of the indicators for burns, the BRANZ QI Working Party reviewed the clinical QIs for relevance and meaning, and considered new QIs that had not been collected previously.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Burns; Clinical quality registry; Quality indicators