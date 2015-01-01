Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this review is to assess whether pre-season physical fitness parameters are associated with in-season injury risk among adult male rugby players.



INTRODUCTION: Pre-season neuromusculoskeletal screening protocols (which include tests related to different physical fitness parameters) are injury prevention strategies employed to manage athletes' in-season injury risk. A systematic review exploring the association between in-season injury and specific physical fitness parameters may justify the inclusion or exclusion of these tests in official screening protocols.



INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will consider prospective, observational cohort studies that investigate injury-free adult (aged 18 years or above) male rugby players, from all levels of participation (recreational, sub-elite and elite). Studies investigating physical fitness parameters and their association to rugby-related neuromusculoskeletal injury will be included.



METHODS: The proposed systematic review will be conducted in accordance with the JBI methodology for systematic reviews of etiology and risk. Published and unpublished studies will be sourced from several databases and resources. Two independent researchers will screen, appraise and extract data from studies meeting the inclusion criteria using standardized critical appraisal and data extraction tools. Data synthesis will be conducted and a Summary of Findings constructed to summarize data and draw conclusions.



SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION NUMBER: PROSPERO CRD42020130420.

