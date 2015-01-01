Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this scoping review is to map different past and present legal approaches and government policies that have an intended or unintended effect on the ongoing overdose epidemic.



INTRODUCTION: In response to the current overdose epidemic, a number of different legal approaches and government policies have been implemented regarding prescription drugs, illicit substances, and drug use. Additionally, other legal approaches and government policies that do not directly target the overdose crisis (e.g. cannabis legalization) may have unintentional effects on opioid use-related harms. The findings of this review will inform policy-makers and individuals working at the forefront of the overdose crisis to help them anticipate the consequences of legal approaches already in place or those that have been recently implemented.



INCLUSION CRITERIA: This review will include all legal approaches or government policies that have an intended or unintended effect on the overdose epidemic or on opioid use-related harms or mortality. Only studies published in English from 2000 onward will be included.



METHODS: We will search health sciences databases, legal databases, and social sciences databases to ensure comprehensive identification of studies across disciplines. Two independent team members will screen titles and abstracts, and review full-text articles for potential inclusion. One team member will extract data for all studies, and a second team member will verify the data extraction. The results will be presented as a narrative synthesis and in tabular or diagrammatic form.

Language: en