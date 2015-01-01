SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Purvis SJ, Fico AE. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1799806

PMID

32813626

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the association of educational institution religious affiliation with provision of sexual health services and rates of sexual violence. Participants: Analysis of 500 US college/university websites; secondary data obtained from National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

METHODS: Content analysis documented institutional religious affiliation and availability of sexual health services. Chi-square tests examined association of services with religious affiliation, while negative binomial models compared rape/fondling rates obtained from NCES between Christian/non-Christian schools.

RESULTS: Results demonstrated an overall deficit in services, with Christian campuses significantly less likely to offer 13 service. Christian schools had increased reports of rape (years 2015/2016) and fondling (year 2015).

CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight insufficiency of sexual health services and the need for future research on specific forms of services available and other factors impacting sexual violence.

FINDINGS illuminate the importance of a campus' social environment on sexual assault occurrences/reporting and structuring services to meet student needs.


Language: en

Keywords

sexual assault; rape; religion; #MeToo; Health center

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print