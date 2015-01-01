|
Citation
Tambe AB, Mbanga BMR, Nzefa DL, Nama MG. J. Egypt Public Health Assoc. 2019; 94(1): e20.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Lippicott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
32813149
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Agriculture is undoubtedly the backbone of the Cameroonian economy, and other economic activities thrive only if production in this sector is assured. It has been estimated that approximately 25 million agricultural workers worldwide experience unintentional pesticide poisoning yearly. Unfortunately, limited information exists about the health and safety of the farmers.
Language: en
Keywords
Occupational health and safety; Cameroon; Pesticides; Tomato farmers