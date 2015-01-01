|
Citation
Castaldo JE, Raquet B, Roberts M, VandeWeerd C. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32812819
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: More than 18 000 Golf Cart (GC)-related injuries occur in the United States (US) annually. However, very few studies have analyzed the causes of such crashes. This study represents the largest single-center analysis of GC crashes performed within the largest GC community in the US, a community in which they are used extensively for local transportation. We examine the nature of these crashes and present potential preventative measures.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; 3-point occupant restraint; countermeasure; Golf cart; golf cart crash