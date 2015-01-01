SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Isokuortti N, Aaltio E, Laajasalo T, Barlow J. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 108: e104632.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2020.104632

PMID

32818821

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attempts to improve child protection outcomes by implementing social work practice models embedded in a particular theory and practice approach, have increased internationally over the past decade.

OBJECTIVE: To assess the evidence of the effectiveness of child protection practice models in improving outcomes for children and families.

PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Children < 18 years and their families involved in child protection services.

METHODS: A systematic review was conducted to synthesize evidence regarding the effectiveness of child protection practice models. Systematic searches across 10 electronic databases and grey literature were conducted to identify quasi-experimental studies minimally. Included studies were critically appraised and the findings summarized narratively.

RESULTS: Five papers, representing six studies, focusing on three practice models (Solution-Based Casework; Signs of Safety; and Reclaiming Social Work) met the inclusion criteria. All studies applied a quasi-experimental design. Overall, the quality of the evidence was rated as being poor, with studies suffering from a risk of selection bias, small sample sizes and short-term follow up.

CONCLUSIONS: Despite the popularity of practice models, the evidence base for their effectiveness is still limited. The results suggest that high-quality studies are urgently needed to evaluate the impact of practice models in improving the outcomes of child-protection-involved families. The findings also illustrate the difficulties of conducting high-quality outcome evaluations in children's social care, and these challenges and future directions for research, are discussed. PROSPERO registration number: CRD42018111918.


Language: en

Keywords

Systematic review; Child protection; Practice models; Social work

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print