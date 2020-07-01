|
Citation
|
Dufour SC, Adams RS, Brody DL, Puente AN, Gray JC. Cortex 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32814618
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Concussions are one of the most common causes for emergency room use in the United States (US) among youth and adolescents; however, prevalence data on concussion in this population are inconsistent. A growing body of literature has explored associations of a range of variables with pediatric concussion, but they have not been explored simultaneously in a well-powered sample in the US. The present study aimed to present lifetime concussion prevalence, evaluate demographic, psychological, and cognitive correlates of concussion, and assess for differences across these variables based on age of first concussion in a large sample of US children.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pediatrics; Concussion; mTBI; Neurocognition