Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to provide road centerline data for professionals of disaster medicine areas who are often beginners in GIS use.



METHODS: Newly developed vector tile format data were converted into shapefile format data, then were organized as second level medical districts to which medical professionals are accustomed.



RESULTS: Road centerline data in Japan is being prepared to release from Association for Promotion of Infrastructure Geospatial Information Distribution free of charge.



CONCLUSION: Professionals of disaster medicine areas increased their accessibility of GIS. Logistic planning for evacuation activities and dispatching of rescue teams were improved.

