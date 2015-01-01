SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hattori K, Hattori R, Taneichi H, Funada C, Ouchi J, Watanabe H, Tane E. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2020.123

32814596

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study is to provide road centerline data for professionals of disaster medicine areas who are often beginners in GIS use.

METHODS: Newly developed vector tile format data were converted into shapefile format data, then were organized as second level medical districts to which medical professionals are accustomed.

RESULTS: Road centerline data in Japan is being prepared to release from Association for Promotion of Infrastructure Geospatial Information Distribution free of charge.

CONCLUSION: Professionals of disaster medicine areas increased their accessibility of GIS. Logistic planning for evacuation activities and dispatching of rescue teams were improved.


GIS; ambulance transport; centerline data; disaster evacuation; operation route; road rescue

