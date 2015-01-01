Abstract

This retrospective study aimed to investigate the prevalence of unintentional fatal drowning in children aged 0-17 years in Turkey between 2005 and 2017 and to determine the risk factors in drowning. This study is based on media reports, and all data were obtained from the media. All data were presented in frequency and percentage. Relative risk and 95% confidence intervals were calculated using the relevant population data. A total of 3,419 children died by drowning in these 13 years. The unintentional fatal child drowning rates in Turkey were 1.16; 1.80 for males and 0.48 for females per 100,000 children, which means males drowned nearly four times more than females. In terms of season, the highest rate of unintentional fatal drowning was in summer (0.69 per 100,000 children), and the lowest rate in winter (0.05 per 100,000 children). The unintentional fatal drowning rate decreased after reaching a peak in 2010 (1.52 per 100,000 children). As of 2015, the rate of unintentional fatal drowning decreased every year and reached a minimum in 2017 (0.66 per 100,000 children). Even if the mortality rate in children has decreased in recent years, more measures are still needed to prevent drowning in children.

Language: en