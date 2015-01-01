SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dominguez L. J. Neurophysiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Physiological Society)

DOI

10.1152/jn.00767.2019

PMID

32816613

Abstract

Falls are an increasing cause of mortality in an ever-growing aging population. The main factors to consider in reducing mortality rates due to falls are postural control, consisting of the vestibular, visual, and proprioceptive system, and perturbation response. This Neuro Forum article reviews recent literature highlighting the developmental changes that occur in aging populations and the possible avenues for interventions and training to mitigate fall risk.


Language: en

Keywords

Aging Populaions; Fall Risk; Perturbation Response; Postural Control; Sensory Reweighting

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print