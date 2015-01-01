|
Kailaheimo-Lönnqvist S, Kotimäki S. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 11: e100632.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32817879 PMCID
Early parental death has been linked to problems in health and educational path. We added to the literature by examining disability pension and various educational outcomes after external (accident, violence, suicide) or natural parental death during childhood or adolescence, taking into account possible heterogeneous associations by parental resources. Using Finnish register data and linear random-effects models, we analysed outcomes of 90,620 and 88,859 children (paternal and maternal death samples, respectively) born between 1982 and 1990.
Language: en
Education; Health; Cause of death; Parental death; Parental resources