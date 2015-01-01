|
Citation
|
Sartaj D, Krishnan V, Rao R, Ambekar A, Dhingra N, Sharan P. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32815441
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The Hijra community is a cultural and gender grouping in South Asia broadly similar to western transgender communities, but with literature suggesting some differences in gender experience and patterns of psychosocial adversity. The present study aims to describe patterns of mental illness and psychoactive substance use in Hijra subjects and study their association with gender experience and psychosocial adversity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
quality of life; mental illness; discrimination; self-esteem; gender-incongruence; Hijra; psychosocial vulnerabilities