Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our objective was to study the effect on child occupant kinematics and loading by differences in booster cushion designs and attachment in a frontal impact.



METHODS: Three different booster cushion designs were exposed to a frontal impact in vehicle rear seat interiors. The boosters were selected based on their difference in shape, stiffness, and guiding loop design. Tests were run varying the shoulder belt routing above or under the guiding loop, in addition to with or without attachment of the booster cushion to the vehicle ISOFIX anchorages. Eighteen simulations with the finite element PIPER 6-year-old human body model (HBM) were run investigating all combinations of parameters, in addition to 3 sled tests with a Q10 anthropomorphic test dummy (ATD).



RESULTS: Across 2 different child sizes, using an HBM and an ATD, respectively, consistent sensitivity to the booster design differences were seen. Boosters providing similar initial static belt fit can result in different occupant responses during a crash, due to the design of the boosters and their dynamic performance. Compression of the booster cushion resulted in a delayed pelvis restraint, influencing the upper body kinematics. The guiding loop design as well as the belt routing above or under the guide also influenced the upper body kinematics and shoulder belt interaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Early pelvis coupling to initiate torso pitch, and thereby an upper torso motion controlled by the shoulder belt, is the preferred occupant protection for booster-seated children. A stable mid-shoulder belt position centered over the chest initially is a prerequisite. Additionally, it was seen that the design of the guiding loops helps provide favorable interaction with the torso during the crash. The option to allow the shoulder belt to be placed above and under the guiding loops will accommodate a larger span of child sizes and adapt to more vehicle seat belt geometries. This study provides evidence that the design of the booster cushion plays an important role in creating an early pelvis coupling, as well as supporting favorable torso-shoulder belt interaction.

