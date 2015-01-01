SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Colins OF, van Damme L. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2020; 18(4): 365-380.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1541204020916826

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study scrutinizes if detained girls with psychiatric disorders were at risk for future violent arrests during adolescence. A structured diagnostic interview was performed to determine the presence of various psychiatric disorders in 313 detained girls. Official juvenile arrest records were collected. With three exceptions that are in need of replication, psychiatric disorders (e.g., post-traumatic stress disorder, subtypes of conduct disorder), psychiatric disorder categories (e.g., anxiety disorders), and psychiatric comorbidity patterns were not prospectively related to future violent arrests. Our findings suggest that detained girls with psychiatric disorders should not be considered more dangerous than their counterparts without disorders, at least not during adolescence.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print