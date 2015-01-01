SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Rangan S, Riedy SM, Bassett R, Klinck ZA, Hagerty P, Schek E, Zhang Y, Hursh SR, Van Dongen HPA. Chronobiol. Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07420528.2020.1803902

PMID

32819179

Abstract

In commercial aviation, sharing best practices of fatigue risk management (FRM) is important for the industry, its employees, and the community. Chronobiologists and sleep scientists have elucidated the impact of the biological clock and sleep/wake schedules on fatigue and captured their contributions in biomathematical models. The application of these models and other aspects of FRM requires expertise to which not all operators have access. We, therefore, describe some predictive and proactive approaches to FRM, including a collaborative process for evaluating and revising duty schedules to reduce fatigue risk and an innovative wake-up call program to better utilize planned napping opportunities.


Language: en

Keywords

transportation; 24/7 operations; alertness; circadian rhythm; model-based fatigue risk management; planned napping; sleep homeostasis; wake-up call program

