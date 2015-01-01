|
Citation
|
Huang Y, Hennig S, Fietze I, Penzel T, Veauthier C. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2020; 12: 509-524.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32821184 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sleepiness at the wheel affects 10% to 15% of drivers and is one major cause of death on highways with one-third of fatal accidents. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is one of the most common sleep disorders leading to sleepiness at the wheel. The aim of this study was to compare the psychomotor vigilance test reaction time (PVT RT) in OSA patients and controls (morning and afternoon) with the results of a divided attention steering simulator (DASS). A second purpose was to compare these results with the mean sleep latencies in the multiple sleep latency test (MSLT), the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) values and a neurocognitive test (test of attentional performance, TAP).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
MSLT; vigilance; polysomnography; simulated driving performance; sustained attention; tonic alertness