SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Menezes M, Meziat-Filho NAM, Lemos T, Ferreira AS. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2020; 91: e104228.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.archger.2020.104228

PMID

32827945

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Screening programs for fall prevention in older adults may include several assessment methods. This study investigated the validity of aggregating fall risk assessment methods for stratifying the risk of falling in older adults.

METHODS: This secondary data analysis included 52 community-dwelling residents aged [median (interquartile range)] 74 (69-80) years. Fall occurrences were registered prospectively for six months, with 9 (17%) participants reporting at least one fall during follow-up. The fall risk assessment included the Berg Balance Scale (BBS); polypharmacy (POLY); Falls Risk Assessment Score (FRAS); Fall Risk Assessment Tool (FRAT-up); Falls Efficacy Scale (FES); and posturography with the Wii Balance Board (WBB). Aggregation of methods' results was performed according to the risk classification ('high risk' or 'low risk') assigned by their respective cut-off values under the 'believe the positive' (BP) strategy.

RESULTS: Aggregating 1 (POLY), 2 (+BBS), 3 (+FES), 4 (+FRAT-up), 5 (+FRAS), and 6 (+BBS) methods resulted in a monotonic decrease of several validity indices including (index [95% confidence interval]) diagnostic odds ratio (10.82 [2.38-54.28] to 0.59 [0.12-2.09]) and accuracy (0.67 [0.54-0.78] to 0.20 [0.11-0.31]).

CONCLUSIONS: Aggregating fall risk assessment methods-BBS, POLY, FRAS, FRAT-up, FES, WBB-under the BP strategy does not increase the validity of stratification of the risk of falling in older adults.


Language: en

Keywords

aging; rehabilitation; creening programs; elderly health; risks

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print