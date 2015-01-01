|
Citation
|
Xie B, Ma C, Wang J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16): e5912.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32824033
|
Abstract
|
Functional disability and physical frailty (PF) are debilitating geriatric conditions. Previous studies have suggested both perceived neighborhood social cohesion (PNSC) and PF can influence functional disability and may have an interactive effect too. This cross-sectional study aims to examine the independent and combined relationships of PF and PNSC on functional disability in community-dwelling older adults in Shanghai, China. A total of 1616 older adults aged ≥ 75 years were recruited using multistage sampling.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
healthy aging; functional disability; perceived neighborhood social cohesion; physical frailty