Citation
Rabie M, Shaker NM, Gaber E, El-Habiby M, Ismail D, El-Gaafary M, Lotfy A, Sabry N, Khafagy W, Muscat R. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2020; 27(1): e4.



Abstract
The problem of substance use is becoming one of the most serious and rapidly growing phenomena all over the world. Efficient and well-designed prevalence studies for mental illnesses including substance use problems need to be regularly updated, in order to rearrange the prevention and management plans on a scientific basis. The aim of the study is to detect the prevalence of substance use and dependence among secondary school students, as they are one of the high-risk populations for drug use, targeting a representative sample of 10,648 of students.
