Kamel A, Haridi HK, Alblowi TM, Albasher AS, Alnazhah NA. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2020; 27(1): e30.

10.1186/s43045-020-00039-8

Teachers' awareness about and attitude towards students' with mental health issues are often affecting their practical role in proper care of students with mental health problems. This is a cross-sectional study carried out among teachers in elementary (primary and middle) and secondary schools in Hail Governorate, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The objective of the study was to assess teachers' awareness about and attitude towards student's mental health issues through a response to a pretested constructed, semi-structured, anonymous self-administered questionnaire included 38 items.


Language: en
