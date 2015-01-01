|
Walkling B, Haworth BT. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 51: e101793.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32834976 PMCID
Abstract
Flood risk communication strategies have been ineffective for older adults as they have failed to accommodate diversity, viewing retired populations as homogenous. There have been calls from academics and NGOs to develop more detailed understandings of older adults' risk experiences to inform disaster risk reduction (DRR) and communication approaches. We conducted in-depth interviews with twelve members of the retired population, of which the majority happened to be members of a local church, in a flood risk area of north Wales, UK, in 2018 to ascertain risk perceptions, coping capacities, and risk communication preferences to inform more age-centred approaches.
Keywords
Vulnerability; Older adults; Disaster risk reduction; Flood; Retired; Risk communication