Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As our society ages, mobility scooters are a fast-growing mode of transportation. The growing prevalence of mobility scooters as a mode of transportation has the potential to not only affect the lives of older adults who use them but to impact urban environments at large as well as have implications for the safety of pedestrians and of other vehicle users.



Goal: The goal of this paper is to explore the gaps in the existing literature regarding mobility scooters, laying out key areas for future research.



Results: We propose three areas of research that focus on mobility scooter use by older people: (1) research involving users - impacts on older people employing mobility scooters; (2) studying the impact on urban space - public spaces and passageways used as travel routes, the barriers impeding travel and lack of appropriate parking solutions in the urban environment; and (3) issues of safety - mobility scooter driving and travel regulations and infrastructure design regulations.



Discussion: Addressing these gaps in knowledge has the potential to contribute to the social and physical sustainability of future urban environments as well as to the wellbeing of older adults.

Language: en