PURPOSE: This study examines the relationship between polyvictimization, emotional transgender and gender diverse community connection (eTCC), and symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among Black and Latinx transgender women in Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC.



Methods: A purposive sample (N = 197) completed surveys containing a 15-item Polyvictimization Inventory (encompassing sexual violence, physical violence, and threats of violence) and screeners for lifetime symptoms of PTSD and past 2-week symptoms of depression. Data were analyzed using linear regression modeling.



Results: Most participants (91.4%) experienced at least one form of violence and 86.8% experienced multiple forms. The model including polyvictimization, age, and city explained 8% of the variance in depressive symptoms [F(2, 193) = 6.58, p < 0.001] and 15% of the variance in PTSD symptoms [F(2, 193) = 12.78, p < 0.001]. In separate models, polyvictimization was positively associated with symptoms of depression [b(SEb) = 0.08 (0.03), p < 0.01], and PTSD [b(SEb) = 0.13 (0.02), p < 0.001], controlling for age and city. eTCC was not significantly associated with polyvictimization or symptoms of PTSD and depression, and did not moderate the relationship between polyvictimization and symptoms.



Conclusion: These findings highlight a high prevalence of violence experienced by participants and support the association between polyvictimization and poor mental health--consistent with the existing literature. Service providers who work with Black and Latinx transgender women should assess for polyvictimization as part of their routine mental health risk assessments to develop person-centered mental health interventions. Further inquiry is needed to identify factors that modify the relationship between polyvictimization and mental health, providing information to guide the development and timing of effective interventions.

